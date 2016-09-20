Fourth annual Alvogen Day a ‘great success’

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich Pharmaceuticals played its part in giving back to the community on Friday, September 16, as part of the annual Alvogen Day Community Clean-up.

Alvogen is the parent company of Norwich Pharmaceuticals, a corporation located in 35 countries with about 2,300 employees globally.

Every September, the employees of Alvogen take part in a community clean-up project. This is Norwich Pharmaceuticals fourth year participating in Alvogen Day.

“Alvogen Day is about giving back to the communities that we're in,” said Luke Murphy, Manager of Alvogen Human Resources. “We had 20 projects this year we were working on, whether it be landscaping, washing windows, cleaning inside of organizations, painting, rebuilding.”