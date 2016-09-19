Cortland Chenango Rural Services ushers annual campaign with community celebration

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 19th, 2016

CINCINNATUS – This upcoming Saturday, area nonprofit Cortland Chenango Rural Services, will be kicking off its 29th annual fundraising campaign with a community celebration to be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 24 at 2704 Lower Cincinnatus Road in Cincinnatus, NY.

The celebration will include free food and entertainment, hayrides, raffle drawings, and a good time for all, with music will be provided by Lynn Koch as well as The Old Timer’s Band.

Centrally located in Cincinnatus, Cortland Chenango Rural Services, Inc. (CCRS) is a non-profit organization serving the needs of residents in the rural towns of Cincinnatus, Willet, Solon, Taylor, Freetown, Pitcher, South Otselic, Lincklaen, German, McDonough and Pharsalia.


