VESTAL As the drug addiction epidemic continues to grow both regionally and nationally, more and more people are left to grieve deaths related to opioid overdoses.

Lourdes Hospital will be offering support groups for children and adults alike who are mourning an opioid-related tragedy. The support groups will be separated by age, and will be led by certified social workers in an effort to help address the unique challenges and emotions associated with this type of grief and loss.