NORWICH – The varsity volleyball team of Norwich put on a show for their home crowd on Sept. 15, when they played host to the Blue Devils of Chenango Forks.

Norwich would sweep their competition, as they would win 3-0 over the Blue Devils improving their record and starting the season 1-0 on their home court.

The Tornado would see little competition in the first set as they dominated Chenango Forks 25-9, before snapping two more closer wins at 25-19, and 25-12.