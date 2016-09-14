Mistake riddled UV offers little opposition for the Bulldogs

DELHI – The Unadilla Valley Storm varsity football team took the field on Friday, Sept. 9, in what proved to be a big loss on the season, losing to Delhi-Charlotte Valley 26-6.

The Storm would undoubtedly come out swinging right out of the gates, scoring first in the contest, off a five yard run from Caleb Simmons, with 4:30 left in the first quarter to take the lead at 6-0, which was followed by a failed two point conversion run.

The promising look of the game early on for UV was quickly turned around as Delhi-Charlotte Valley would go on to score 26 unanswered points – two in the first half and 24 in second half of play.