CHENANGO VALLEY – Coming off a devastating defeat to Owego at 0-3, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Norwich would rally for a win against Chenango Valley to draw their overall record to 1-1 on Sept, 9.

“We made some adjustment in practice and tried correcting some mistakes that we made. The girls had a great game and for the most part stayed consistent with their play tonight,” said Norwich head coach Shelly Alger.