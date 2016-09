GREENE – The Unadilla Valley Storm walked away this past Friday, Sept. 9, with their heads held high as they defeated Greene's team on the road for their first win of the 2016 season.

“We won, we got our first win. Just 12 strokes it was close,” said UV head coach Carl Convis.

The match would be played at the Genegantslet Golf Course in Greene, where the front nine holes were utilized for a par 35 high school showdown.