Lady Storm off to a quick start

UNADILLA VALLEY – The Unadilla Valley varsity volleyball team has awaited opening day all summer, and now on Sept. 6, finally showed what their hard work has amounted to when they defeated Delhi in four sets, winning 3-1.

During the first set, UV would see stiff competition to begin as the match would come down to just a two point victory at 25-23.

The Bulldogs of Delhi would use some of their momentum from the close first set to earn one set back for themselves, when they edged the match score to 1-1, beating UV at 25-21.