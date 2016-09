NORTH NORWICH On Sunday, September 4, The New York State Police at Norwich arrested Brittany L. Waldruff, 26, and Derrick A. Waldruff, 24, both from North Norwich. The couple were each charged with four counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

The couple's arrests occurred after authorities responded to a residence on State Route 12, in the Town of North Norwich, to assist Norwich Dog Control Officer Matt Bates with an abandoned beagle and four puppies.