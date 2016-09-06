Tornado football turns the tide midway for late win over Warriors

NORWICH – A sloppy drudged out game was turned on its head after a Tornado safety in the third quarter sparked a late Norwich win.

Opening day for the Norwich varsity football team, on Friday, Sept. 2, saw a Norwich squad head into the halftime break only up one point to the visiting Sidney Warriors, at 7-6.

What was said during halftime would inspire an epic win in Tornado fashion giving Norwich a 1-0 start to their 2016 season, following an attempted punt out of the end zone by the Warriors, Norwich would claim the lead when a safety was recovered with 5:20 left in the third.