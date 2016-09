Ashley Babbitt Photo

Chenango County Mutual Aid Fire crews from North Norwich and Oxford were toned out to assist the City of Noriwch Fire Department to as they knocked down a working basement fire at 23 Midland Drive in the City of Norwich late Sunday afternoon. According to scanner reports, the two-story structure was unoccupied, fire contained to just the basement and was reported out ten minutes after being reported. No injuries were reported, and the cause is under investigation.