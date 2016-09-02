Chenango County Soccer recap

CHENANGO COUNTY – Chenango County is in full swing for their 2016 fall sporting season as a multitude of varsity level soccer contests have gotten underway already.

• The Bainbridge-Guilford girls varsity soccer team has gotten off to a hot start as they squared off against Unadilla Valley on August 31.

“We came into the game with a few jitters and some new people on the field,” said UV head coach Diane Hayes. “I am pleased the way the team played. We have some work to do before we host Delhi next week.”

BG would jump out on top of UV when with an early lead at 1-0 before Shelby Meade of BG earned the insurance goal at 2-0 later in the game.

Abbie Oglesby of UV would defend their goal fervently however, as she recorded six saves in the net. However, for UV the finishing touch just wasnt their as their 15 shots on goal couldnt land for any marks going their way.

UV (0-1) plays next against Delhi on Sept. 8 at home; while the Bobcats of BG (1-0) will be traveling to Walton for a game at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2.