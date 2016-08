OXFORD The Oxford Blackhawks varsity golf team hosted fellow Chenango County team Unadilla Valley in a matchup at Blue Stone Golf Course on Wednesday, August 31.

Coming into the matchup, neither squad had been able to earn a team win on the season, as both teams sat at 0-3. However, after the teams matched up on the front nine holes with a par of 34, it was Oxford who prevailed in earning that first win in 2016 at 231 to 290.