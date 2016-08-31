One stroke win for The Sabers over The Tornado

CONKLIN – The budding stars that comprise the Norwich varsity golf team faced a stiff challenge on August 30, when they lost by one stroke to The Sabers of Susquehanna Valley.

Norwich traveled south on Route-12 to take on Susquehanna Valley on their home course of The Conklin Players Club. The course that was played held a par 36, a low score that two Norwich players met. Despite the two phenomenal outings from Norwich, Sus. Valley would still secure the narrow team win by one stroke over Norwich, at 208 to 209.