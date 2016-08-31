Young girls raise more than $2k for Chenango Health Network

NORWICH – In June, three young girls set up a temporary tattoo stand in hopes to raise money for the Chenango Health Network.

This program helps Chenango County women who are diagnosed with breast cancer and cannot afford treatment, and it helps women who are diagnosed with a gynecological cancer. According to their mother, Alicia Lein, the girls wanted to do a temporary tattoo stand and donate the money raised to people in need. “We gave them a few options and of course they chose to follow in their dad’s footsteps [local tattoo artist Brett Lein].”