Tioga Downs finally approved for casino license, ending 2-year wait

NICHOLS – The Tioga Downs casino saw its bid to become a fully-fledged casino approved by a 4-0 vote yesterday, Aug. 30, bringing a happy conclusion to what has been a tiresome two-year process.

The new casino license, granted to Tioga Downs casino by the New York State Gaming Commission, ensures that the casino can now offer table games, as well as slot machines. The casino currently offers patrons only video-lottery terminals, but construction is almost complete on the major expansion to the existing racetrack facility.