Greene Bowlodrome’s sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament

GREENE – The Greene Bowlodrome sixth annual Charity Golf Tournament was held at the Genegantslet Golf Course on Saturday, August 20.

Twenty-nine different teams participated in the event, with a total of 115 golfers.

The first place team of: Nate Cleary, Tab Winner Jr., Jeremy Wicks and Andy Monk captured their first tournament win, with a score of 56, each winning a gift bag with mugs and shirts.

With the help of their generous sponsors and golfers, the Greene Bowlodrome was able to donate over $1250 to Run 4 A Reason. In the past the Greene Bowlodrome has donated to Greene Community Services, the Joint Recreation Committee, Greene Labor Day Committee, Greene Area Food Pantry and Chenango County SPCA.