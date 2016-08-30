Local bike groups kick-off annual Y fundraising campaign

NORWICH – On Sunday, Aug. 28, riders from Doomsday NY and American Legion Post 189 held a rally at the Norwich Family YMCA to help kick-start the Y’s annual Open Doors scholarship campaign.

The rally consisted of a 104 mile ride beginning at the Norwich Y with a stop at Hotel Solsville in Madison County for lunch. Upwards of 70 riders participated in the journey, ultimately raising $2,500 to go towards the Open Doors campaign.

YMCA Executive Director Jamey Mullen said, “Each Fall we do an Open Door Scholarship campaign to raise money for scholarships at the YMCA, either for memberships or for programs.”