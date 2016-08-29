Compassionate Care Veterinary held first ever Spay & Neuter-A-Thon

NORWICH – On Aug. 17, 2016 Veterinarians Stevi and Matthew Culverwell of Compassionate Care Veterinary in Norwich participated in its first Spay/Neuter-A-Thon.

The doctors and staff at Compassionate Care spayed 10 female cats and neutered 23 male cats during the event.

Compassionate Care offered a one-time which included the surgery, rabies vaccination, pain medications and flea control.

While pet owners were responsible for picking up a portion of the tab, much of the cost for services during Spay/Neuter-A-Thon was absorbed by the Compassionate Care and, nonprofit All Animals Matter, Inc., of Oxford.