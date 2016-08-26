ChaseHealth CNA in New Berlin receives prestigious award

NEW BERLIN – Melanie Hackett, a CNA at the ChaseHealth Rehabilitation and Residential Care facility in New Berlin, was recently the recipient of a prestigious award in the health field.

Hackett was one of 17 CNA's across New York State presented with the LeadingAge New York Long Term Care Employee of Distinction award for 2016. This is the second consecutive year that an employee of the ChaseHealth facility in New Berlin has received the prestigious honor.

Hackett was nominated for the award by her peers, who refer to her as a role-model. Heather Andersen, the Director of Social Services, Marketing and Admissions at the ChaseHealth facility in New Berlin, spoke high praises of the tireless work that Melanie puts in on a daily basis. “I've worked with her for about 17 years now,” said Andersen. “Mel is just all around. The residents come first. She will help any department with anything. Residents know that when Mel is here, they will be taken care of.”