Schedule for Saturday's RoboRAVE-NY at Oxford Academy

OXFORD – Oxford Academy High School will play venue to RoboRAVE-NY this Saturday, featuring 20 teams competing in a variety of robotics challenges.

It is the first time Oxford Academy will host the open platform robotics education and competition program, which strives to make robotics available to more participants.

Set to take place inside the high school gymnasium, RoboRAVE-NY is free and open to the public to attend.

The event's opening ceremony will commence at 10 a.m. Prior to that, check-in and practice time will take place from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and monitors will be meeting with RoboRAVE International Director Russ Risher-Ives at 9 a.m.

Following the opening ceremony, the day will be filled with robotics competitions across four different divisions.

At 3:30 p.m., awards and prizes will be given out before the event's closing ceremony.

More information about RoboRAVE-NY can be found at www.roboraveny.org and www.roborave.org.

Pictured: An example of a robot featured at a RoboRAVE competition in Albuquerque, NM in 2017. (Photo courtesy of RoboRAVE)