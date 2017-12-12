Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military

WASHINGTON (AP) — Transgender recruits will be allowed to enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1. That's the word from the Pentagon.

The latest decision means the ban that President Donald Trump ordered has suffered another legal setback. The new policy reflects the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump's demand earlier this year to bar transgender individuals from the military.

Two federal courts already have ruled against the ban and on Monday a federal court judge denied a government request to set aside the January start date for enlistment.

Associated Press

FILE - In this March 27, 2008 file photo, the Pentagon is seen in this aerial view in Washington. A Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition. The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue. Potential transgender recruits will have to overcome a lengthy and strict set of physical, medical and mental conditions that make it possible, although difficult, for them to join the armed services. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)