COVENTRYVILLE – First Congregational Church in Coventryville will host its annual Harvest Dinner this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will feature baked ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, squash, Harvard beets, coleslaw, and homemade applesauce.

Also on the table will be assorted holiday breads, cranberry sauce, an assortment of traditional home-baked pies, and other treats of the season for dessert. Plenty of beverages, both hot and cold, will be available as well.