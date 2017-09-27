Norwich SPCA's Name Your Cat's Price adoption event continues

By Hannah Benjamin

Sun Staff Writer

NORWICH – If you've ever thought about adopting a cat, now might be the perfect time. The SPCA has adopted out more than 50 cats and kittens since the Name Your Cat's Price event started in June, but executive director Annette Clarke says there's no end in sight.

The SPCA still has over 130 cats and kittens to be adopted, and Clarke says "there's really something for everyone." The fee to adopt a kitten over 4 months is any monetary donation if it is spayed or neutered. If the cat needs altering, the fee is the cost of the surgery which is commonly $150.