Couple charged with murder of 11-year-old girl

NORWICH – Two Norwich men, a couple, have both been charged with first-degree murder in the recent death of an 11-year-old, Morris girl, reported the district attorney’s office.

On Friday state police charged a second Norwich man with first-degree murder, Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding, 34, of Norwich.

His partner is facing murder and rape charges in the case, said District Attorney Joseph McBride.

Rundstrom-Wooding was arrested for the murder of Jacelyn D. O’Connor, in conjunction with 36-year-old, James S. Brower, who was charged with her rape and murder three days earlier.

“The defendants are in a relationship,” confirmed McBride, on Monday, “they are a couple.”