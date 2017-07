(L-R) Button, Jenkins, Vallance

NORWICH – Three individuals remain incarcerated at the Chenango County Correctional Facility following a burglary in progress complaint on Saturday July 15.

Members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Ronsyl Drive and County Rd 33 in the Town of Norwich, where the complainant reported seeing three subjects fleeing a residence and traveling behind neighboring properties.