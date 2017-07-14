NY’s quilting to be celebrated at Earlville Opera House

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 14th, 2017

EARLVILLE – The Earlville Opera House is thrilled to host the Annual Quilt Show sponsored by Sew Nice, featuring three new exhibitions celebrating the rich history of New York State’s quilting culture. All three exhibitions run from July 15, through September 2 with opening reception on Saturday, July 15, from 12-3 p.m., to coincide with the Earlville Community Days Celebration.

Featured quilt artist Sue Beevers of Deansboro, NY will exhibit in the Arts Café Gallery with her new show, David’s Garden, highlighting the cycles of and our bonds to the natural world.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 32% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook