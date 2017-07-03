Smyrna Citizen Band announces upcoming summer concerts 

Frank Speziale Photo

SMYRNA- On July 3, the Smyrna Citizen Band will perform its annual concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.,on the Red Raville Bandstand above the Smyrna Library. This concert will kick off six week series of Monday evening concerts. Many favorites from over the years will be featured as well as some new ones. Some of the selections included in this concert will be: Charter Oak, God Bless America, Armed Forces on Parade, Bring Him Home, Swing Low, Sweet Chariot featuring a Trombone solo by Becky Sabin, Nutmeggars March, Fiddler on the Roof, Over There, Blue Tango, Ida and Dottie Polka, and On Parade.