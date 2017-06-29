Man rejects plea offer, elects to proceed to trial on drugs and weapon charges

NORWICH – A man facing felony charges opted to reject an offer proposed by the Chenango County District Attorney’s office and proceed to trial. The Chenango County Court convened for a morning session on Wednesday, June 28, where the case of Timothy J. Reid. Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr. presided over the proceeding.

District Attorney Joseph A. McBride represented the people of Chenango County in the matter, while attorney Tom Jackson represent the defendant.

Timothy J. Reid, 33, of Binghamton appeared in court on the matter of a plea deal proposed by the District Attorney’s Office. Reid who has previously been indicted on three separate counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a class A misdemeanor.