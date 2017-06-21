Authorities: Men possessed meth, materials for manufacturing

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on June 20, after an investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. members of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division responded to 305 Race Road in the Town of Greene for a narcotics investigation.

While at residence members Sheriff’s Office located two men in the active process of manufacturing methamphetamine. During their investigation members also recovered methamphetamine, scales, and packaging material with the intent to sell.