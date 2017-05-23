Judge: Since I took the bench, this has to be one of the worst cases I have ever seen

NORWICH – Monday, in Chenango County Court, several individuals appeared in front of Chenango County Court Judge Frank B. Revoir Jr., on matters of agreed upon dispositions and sentencing. During both cases heard in County Court, Assistant District Attorney Laura R. Parker represented the people.

• Darren R. Allen of Earlville previously entered a plea of guilty to the crime of assault in the second degree, a class D felony following an incident that was said to have occurred in late December. At the time of sentencing David E. Sonn represented Mr. Allen. With an agreed upon disposition from both parties, Allen would be sentenced to one year at the Chenango County Correctional Facility and is expected to pay restitution for the victims.

Once Allen was placed under oath, the Judge asked if the people wish to be hear on this matter. “Yes, your Honor, the defendant here today along with his brother, has plead guilty and now stands convicted for beating up a man within inches of his life. This act was a violent targeted crime that resulted in the victim receiving a fracture to both eye orbits, a collapsed left lung, multiple rib fractures on his left side, a split lip which required stitches and facial bruises. These injuries caused the victim severe pain and required him to undergo surgery. In addition to surgery the victim is now taking therapy for the emotion damage the defendant has caused him. This defendant must be punished and one year in county is a fit sentence, your Honor,” said Parker.