Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

NORWICH – The Norwich varsity softball team scored in double digits on Monday, but that wasn’t enough to get them the win, as they succumbed to Chenango Valley on a final score of 18-10.

The Tornado found themselves deep in an 8-1 hole after the first three innings, and although they came up with nine runs in the final two innings, it wasn’t enough on the day, as Chenango Valley won by an eight-run margin.