Two juveniles arrested after ‘accidental shooting’

SMYRNA – Two juveniles were arrested by employees of the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into an accidental shooting.

Both males, ages 17 and 16, were charged with reckless endangerment in the first and second degree.

Reckless endangerment in the first degree is a class D felony, while the second degree charge is a misdemeanor.

It is alleged that the two juveniles were pointing rifles at each other in a reckless manner when the 16 year old’s gun discharged striking the 17 year old in the shoulder. The 17 year old juvenile was taken to Community Memorial Hospital and released with minor injuries. The two juveniles were taken to the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and processed for the above charges. Both juveniles were issued appearance tickets and released to their parents. Both are to appear in the Village of Smyrna Court at a later date.