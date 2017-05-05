NHS Sophomores coordinating the Second Annual PMC Kids Bike Ride in Norwich

NORWICH – Sophomore twin-sisters have opted to take on the challenge of bringing something special to Norwich.

The girls, Hannah and Brenna Baker, have participated in the PMC in Rhode Island for many years and are now coordinating the Second Annual PMC (Pan-Mass Challenge) Kids Bike Ride in Norwich.

Last year the twins coordinated the first ride ever held in New York State. With the bike ride and additional fundraising, this special event was able to raise $12,133. The proceeds were all donated directly to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, to help find a cure for cancer.

In 2005, PMC Kids Rides began as a way to allow children to participate in fundraising to help fight cancer. There are 35 Kids Rides currently scheduled to take place throughout New England, yet the ride the twins are planning is a first for New York State.

The PMC Kids Rides has become a great way to include young cyclists in the Pan-Mass Challenge mission of raising money for cancer research and treatment.

“Hannah and I began riding in a PMC Kids Ride in Middletown, Rhode Island in 2009, when we were 8 years old. We participated every year until we decided to bring the ride to Norwich last year,” said Brenna.

The event offers children, parents, and neighbors an opportunity to work together. The ride allows children under 15 to ride their bikes and raise money to donate to cancer research.

This weekend the Baker twins – along with many volunteers – will host the second annual PMC Kids Rides spaghetti Dinner, bake sale, silent auction and bottle drive at Taylor’s County House in Norwich.

“Butch Taylor has been very supportive of our efforts and has generously donated the spaghetti dinners and use of the restaurant. We have been seeking support from the community for the past few months and have collected over 120 items which will be auctioned off this Sunday,” said Brenna.

A few items that will be auctioned off include a photography session with Korver Photography, a cordless right angle drill from Chenango Welding, a teen Norwich YMCA membership, four bicycles, an interior and exterior car detailing from Tri County Collision, and a donation from Denny’s Wine and Liquors.

Food can be eaten in, or ordered as take-out. Cost is $10 for those 13 and older, $5 for ages 6-12 – all those who are five and under are free. The dinner will include spaghetti with meatballs, salad, garlic bread and parmesan cheese as a topping.

The proceeds from the dinner, drive, and auction will be added to the funds raised for the ride in June.

This year, the PMC Kids Ride will be held at the Chenango County Fairgrounds on Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Any children 15 and under that would like to ride, can register to ride at: www.kids.pmc.org/norwich.aspx but must have their own bicycle.

Each rider will receive a free PMC Kids Ride t-shirt.

In addition to riders, the girls are in need of volunteers for the event – which could include ride marshals, those to help with registration, and site beautification following the event.

The participants can ride their bikes in a safe enclosed area as much as they want during the hours of the ride. During the ride, there will be activities including face painting, can jam, corn hole, as well as many others.

Music and entertainment will be on site, as well as giveaways and more.

“We are seeking more rider participation this year and ask all interested to sign up can visit www.kids.pmc.org/norwich.aspx in efforts to find a cure,” said Brenna.

Anyone with questions is urged to call 334-7746 or email the girls at pmckidsridenorwichny@yahoo.com.