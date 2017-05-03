Criminal Justice professor receives Morrisville State College’s Distinguished Faculty Award

MORRISVILLE—Dr. Clare Armstrong-Seward of Smyrna has been named Morrisville State College’s Distinguished Faculty Award recipient.

This award is presented annually to a faculty member who displays professional growth, personal and professional achievement and has provided outstanding service to the college. Armstrong-Seward will be recognized during the college’s 106 commencement ceremony on May 6 at 1 p.m. in the recreation center located on the main campus.

Armstrong-Seward, associate professor of Criminal Justice and chair of the college’s Criminal Justice Department, began her career with MSC at the Norwich campus in 2003, after working in the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for 26 years.

She has developed numerous courses and programs while at MSC, including the college’s associate and bachelor’s degrees in Criminal Justice. She also started Alpha Phi Sigma, Mu Beta chapter, an honor society for criminal justice students and the college’s Criminal Justice Club, serving as advisor for both.