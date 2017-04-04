Lady Bobcats win Kris Haver Memorial Tournament at Mudville complex

HERKIMER – Coming into the new week and staring down a Monday tournament – already at 1-0 following a Saturday, April 1, win over Chenango Valley – the Bainbridge-Guilford varsity softball team was looking to turn some heads.

They did just that and more with a 2-0 outing at the Kris Haver Memorial Tournament at the Mudville Complex in Herkimer on Monday April, 3.

“I thought we’d be competitive. I wasn’t expecting us to win both those games, especially against Poland,” said Bainbridge-Guilford head coach Randy Palmatier. “I am really proud of them (B-G), the guy that runs Mudville was shocked that we won the tournament. We are pretty excited.”

The lady Bobcats were afforded no time to settle in at the tournament – as coach Palmatier said they were forced to jump right off the bus and into the action.

With a slew of solid competition awaiting – Poland, Canastota, and Mayfield – one would think playing essentially without warmups would be detrimental to the outcome.