Chenango County grand jury indicts hate crime case

NORWICH – The case of 32-year-old Jacob M. Fowlston, of Norwich, appeared in front of the grand jury of Chenango County following the three counts of hate crime, stemming from an assault charge, and criminal mischief against the defendant.

When a case gets presented for a grand jury proceeding, the prosecutor will them explain the law to the members of the grand jury, and present the necessary evidence against a particular defendant. The members on the grand jury then decide based on what was presented, whether or not there is reasonable evidence to show that a felony was committed and if there is enough reasonable doubt that the defendant in question committed said felony offense.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., on Dec. 24, 2016, on Fair Street in the City of Norwich, Fowlston is accused intentionally committing the crime of assault in the third degree, as a hate crime, a class E felony in violation of section 120.00, subdivision one and section 485.05 of the penal law. Fowlston is accused of intentally causing physical injury to the victim by striking him multiple times in the head with a closed fist. As a result, the victim allegedly received a concussion and bruises.