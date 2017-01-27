Grand jury indicts Maricle for criminally negligent homicide

NORWICH – The case of James M. Maricle, 25, of Norwich, a man who stands charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in relation to the death of 19-year-old Roxanne Shipman, appeared in front of The grand jury of the Chenango County.

When a case gets presented for a grand jury proceeding, the prosecutor will them explain the law to the members of the grand jury, and present the necessary evidence against a particular defendant. The members on the grand jury then decide based on what was presented, whether or not there is reasonable evidence to show that a felony was committed and if there is enough reasonable doubt that the defendant in question committed said felony offense.