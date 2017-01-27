Grand jury indicts Maricle for criminally negligent homicide

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 27th, 2017

NORWICH – The case of James M. Maricle, 25, of Norwich, a man who stands charged with criminally negligent homicide and criminal contempt in relation to the death of 19-year-old Roxanne Shipman, appeared in front of The grand jury of the Chenango County.

When a case gets presented for a grand jury proceeding, the prosecutor will them explain the law to the members of the grand jury, and present the necessary evidence against a particular defendant. The members on the grand jury then decide based on what was presented, whether or not there is reasonable evidence to show that a felony was committed and if there is enough reasonable doubt that the defendant in question committed said felony offense.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 40% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook