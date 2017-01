NORWICH—Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, a reported transformer explosion and subsequent fire meant lights out for nearly 3,000 NYSEG electric utility customers.

The incident occurred in the area of 185 Hale Road, just outside the city of Norwich limits off State Highway 23, but the effects of the failed transformer could be felt in a 30-plus-mile radius, with service interruptions from Otselic and Pharsalia to Guilford.