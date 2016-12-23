Grand jury indicts five

CHENANGO COUNTY — A Chenango County grand jury chose to indict five residents this month for crimes including, but not limited to grand larceny, assault, criminal possession and promoting prison contraband.

In a grand jury proceeding, the prosecutor explains the law to the members of the grand jury, and presents the evidence against a particular defendant. The members on the grand jury then decide based on what was presented, whether or not there is reasonable evidence to show that a felony was committed and if there is enough reasonable doubt that the defendant in question committed said felony offense.

• Timothy J. Rypkema, 59, Greene, was indicted on one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony and one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.

It is alleged that Rypkema, between the dates of Sep. 24, 2015 and Jan. 8, 2015 in the Town of Bainbridge, did knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully steal property that exceeded three thousands dollars. It is said that while the defendant built an addition to the victims home, Rypkema accumulated approximately $15,497.99 of the trust funds for his own personal use and benefit.