Senator Akshar commends Cuomo's addiction recovery funding

BINGHAMTON – On Wednesday, December 14, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $1.75 million in funding to support five new Recovery Community and Outreach Centers in communities in Central New York, the Southern Tier, and New York City. Of the $1.75 million, $350,000 will be annually allocated to Fairview Recovery Services, Inc. located in Binghamton.

New York State Senator Fred Akshar of the 52nd District commended Gov. Cuomo on the funding awarded to Fairview Recovery Services, stating, “I applaud the Governor and the Office of Alcoholism and and Substance Abuse Services for awarding $350,000 in funding for addiction recovery services in our Southern Tier community. I'm confident that Fairview Recovery Services will put these resources to good use and provide more quality recovery and treatment services for those in our community who so desperately need it.”