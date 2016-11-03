You just lost your outdoorsmen card

Wow, Just wow is all I can say. I never thought I would use this column to publicly bash someone, but this guy has totally earned it.

I was contacted by an outdoorswoman the other day. She had shot her best buck ever and was preparing to track it. After seeing pictures of the blood trail, I agreed that the animal was likely down already and tracking should continue. This is where the story takes a turn for the worse. Never in my wildest dreams would I expect someone that calls themselves a hunter, to do what her neighbor did to her. This is a damming one time action that has sealed this man’s fate amongst real outdoorsmen, many will upon simply hearing about his lack of hunter ethics. What can you do in a situation like this? Are there any legal measures you can take to make the land owner allow you access? If not, what then?

Like most dedicated hunters she was up way before dawn and was in her stand well before sunrise. It was a crisp cool morning the kind we all dream of, little did she know it was about to turn into a nightmare. As the light begun to increase and legal shooting hours approached she sat quietly in her stand anticipating the morning’s events. It was now legal to shoot when she heard an animal approaching in the fallen leaves. As it crept in she first saw that is was a deer, once it came in a little bit closer she realized it was a buck. Like many deer do it slowly approached her, sniffing and taking a bite of vegetation here and there. At one point the deer’s antlers became entangled in some branches and it had to thrash a bit to pull them free. That must have been pretty cool to see, but it gets better. It turned her way and made an approach bringing it to within 20 yards of her stand. She was already standing in her tree platform and ready for the shot when the time came. She was able to get away with drawing the bow and settled the pin on the buck’s vitals. Feeling confidant in the shot and her abilities, she squeezed the trigger and sent the arrow on its way. Her aim being true, the arrow made contact exactly where it should have. Here’s where the story takes a turn in the opposite direction.

When shooting from an elevated platform it’s common to make a perfect shot, but because of the angle you only puncture one lung. This isn’t an issue other than needing to give a few more minutes for the animal to expire. In her case the extra distance the deer was able to go really messed things up. She contacted me again and I was thinking congratulations were due, but instead I was saying I’m sorry. She told me the deer had crossed onto her neighbor’s property, to which she had known for 30 years. She crossed the line briefly to insure it had gone onto his land and immediately called him to ask if it were fine to continue tracking. To her surprise the man I will call “Bad Prickers” an active member of the farm bureau and avid supporter of quality deer management, completely denied her passage. Not only that, he said no to having a licensed tracker come in with a dog to help and even refused to cross onto her property to see the blood, which clearly would have showed him how wounded the animal actually was, in that he may continue tracking the animal himself. He claimed liability issues, but oddly has had people on his property hunting with guns for as long as she can remember. Not to mention the little known fact that there is a recreational use statute in place here in New York, which protects landowners when allowing people on their property to do things such as hunt, while not receiving payment to do so. Something smells a bit fishy here to me. Many are speculating that he may have been trying to keep the deer for himself, which is an investigable situation by the DEC. Either way it was a totally shady and unethical as can be.

Sadly there is nothing the DEC can do to force the landowner to allow you passage. I believe in this situation there should be some law set in place that if the land owner refuses the hunters passage, a state licensed tracker can be called and will facilitate the recovery to the best of their ability. The fact that nothing like this exists, means you have to something else if you have a crummy neighbor. My first recommendation would be to get as far away from the fence line as possible. This will prevent a fatally wounded animal from making it across the line. I also highly recommend a large cutting diameter expandable broadhead. The rear deploying models perform best and I swear by them. This is your best bet at preventing a mishap like she had, being that she did everything right. Another helpful hint is ask before it happens, you can never be sure if the person you thought you knew, turns out to be someone totally different as she found.

This is a warning to all so called outdoorsmen. We as a community of ethical hunters will not stand for actions such as these. If this is what you have chosen to do, you have made your bed and must sleep in it. So to Mr. Bad Prickers, your outdoorsmen card has been revoked and there is no way of getting it back. Your name is mud amongst true outdoors people. Let her be a role model to you. I mentioned how funny it’s going to be when the shoe is on the other foot, she said “I would be the bigger hunter and allow him to retrieve his deer, heck I’d even help him find it” . Now that’s the way to set an example we all can follow.

Good wishes and keep away from the Prickers.