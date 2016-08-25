Maine-Endwell advances to U.S. Finals of LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – After a 13-10 victory versus Bowling Green Eastern Little League last night, August 24, in a battle-of-the-unbeatens, Maine-Endwell Little League advances to the U.S. championship game of the Little League World Series taking place this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

M-E remains the only unbeaten team in the U.S. bracket of the Little League World Series after a thriller of a game versus the Great Lakes Region team. Though the bout was back-and-forth until the very last inning, M-E’s offense continued to roll on all cylinders, scoring at least two runs in every inning despite falling to a 3-0 defecit early on.