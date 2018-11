CANDOR – Winning all six games played Thursday night in the pool play semifinals held at Candor, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats see a familiar setting – the Section IV Class D championship game.

Bainbridge-Guilford defeated Tioga (25-9, 25-16), Oxford (25-5, 25-16) the top-seeded host, Candor (25-16, 25-21) in straight games. They will now see the team from Tioga, who finished second in the pool play event after going 3-3 and winning the tie breaker game over Candor.