Athlete of the Week: Nate Erickson, Greene Trojans Football

Trojans’ head coach Dave Gorton said after Greene’s big win over Sidney that the players didn’t think it was an upset by the underdogs. “They expected to win the game,” said Gorton.

His quarterback, junior Nate Erickson, played the game to win.

Erickson finished with 26 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the ground game while tossing eight passes, completing four of them for 80 yards and two scores on offense.

At the safety position defensively, he recorded eight tackles and picked off two of his opposing quarterback’s throws. He added caused one fumble and recovered another. Oh and he didn’t come off the field in the 24-23 Class D semifinal win for Greene.

That’s is why Erickson is awarded this week’s Evening Sun Athlete of the Week.

But it’s been Erickson’s play throughout the season that has helped lead the Greene Trojans to a 6-3 season.

The three losses Greene has been handed this season have been to powerhouse teams. In week one, the Trojans lost to Sidney 26-23 – the closest differential Sidney saw all regular season. Week four, Greene lost their second game of the season to Waverly – a team who will be playing for the Section IV Class C title Saturday. Their lost loss of the season came in the final week of the regular season to the Tigers of Tioga, the team that the Trojans will see again in the Class D championship game Saturday.