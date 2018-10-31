Lady Bobcats control quarterfinal match with Moravia; Move onto semifinals for third straight year

BAINBRIDGE – The second-seeded Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats have found themselves in a familiar situation as they move onto the semifinals of the Section IV Class D tournament for the third consecutive year after defeating Moravia in straight sets Tuesday night.

Showing they are once again a contender for the title, B-G defeated the visiting team 25-10, 25-6 and 25-14.

The Bobcats displayed a team effort in the win with multiple girls showing up through the stat sheet. Erica Selfridge served up six aces while dishing out nine assists and racking up seven kills at the net. Abi Selfridge finished the night with two aces, 12 assists and six kills.