Blackhawks’ 1st season in 8-man league comes to an end with loss to Elmira Notre Dame

ELMIRA – In the opening week of the first ever Section IV eight-man playoff season, the Elmira Notre Dame Crusaders ended the Oxford Blackhawks’ chances of moving on, winning 54-28 Friday night.

Kyreese Fisher of the Crusaders accounted for 250 yards of offense and scored three touchdowns to lead Notre Damn to the win. He carried 12 times for 128 yards and a touchdown, caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown, and completed one pass for 20 yards while adding a 50-yard interception return and seven tackles.

The opening 12 minutes saw Fisher’s first score after a 24 yard run to the end zone, giving the Crusaders a 6-0 lead. On Elmira’s next drive, quarterback Erik Charnetski called his own number from two yards away. Fisher completed the two-point conversion pass to put eight points on the board.

Oxford’s Xavier Cruz, who carried the ball for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in his previous outing, took off down field for a 40 yard dash to cut the lead down to eight points before the first quarter concluded.