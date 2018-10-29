Tornado’s season comes to an end against Forks

CHENANGO FORKS – The two-time defending Section IV Class B Champion Blue Devils of Chenango Forks handed the Purple Tornado a 32-6 loss to end the Norwich’s 2018 campaign following the Class B semifinal game Saturday afternoon.

The Devils’ Jeremiah Allen, who missed the first meeting between Norwich and Forks in week two of the season, scored a minute and a half into the contest from 31 yards away. He added four more throughout the game to score all five touchdowns for Chenango Forks, finishing with 243 yards on 22 carries.

Norwich finished the game a total of 188 yards on offense, led behind Eric Conant’s 122 yards on the ground in 22 attempts. The Purple Tornado were without his backfield counterpart, Drew Walsh, following his ankle injury in Owego from a week ago.

“Forks is a great program and they are the measuring stick,” said Chrystie. “I thought our kids played tough and the effort was there. We just didn’t make the plays enough when they presented themselves.”