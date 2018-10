Oxford Academy Drama Club held a dress rehearsal Thursday night for its production of The Importance of Being Earnest: A Trivial Comedy for Serious People by Oscar Wilde. The show opens at 7 p.m. Friday night and continues with a 2:30 p.m. matinee Saturday, and a 7 p.m. showing Saturday night. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. For the cast list and more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/542157536249368/. (Provided photo)