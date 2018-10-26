Hospice of Chenango County sets sights on new home; launches fundraiser

CHENANGO COUNTY – In Spring 2019, Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County will be moving from the building it has been stationed since 1995 to a new facility in downtown Norwich.

Currently located at 21 Hayes Street, Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County plans to move into its new home at 33-39 Court Street by April 1, 2019. In the meantime, Hospice staff have launched a capital campaign to raise funds as it renovates the interior of what was formerly the office of Dr. Anthony Cicoria, MD.

"We normally don't do huge campaigns like this but we're asking the community to help us make this our home," said Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County Executive Director Kendall Drexler.

Hospice closed on its new location on September 27 and Drexler said it is the ideal home for their services, with plenty of room for grief counseling and office space for Hospice staff. Drexler said interior designers have been hired to re-design the building, making it handicapped accessible, comfortable, and Hospice friendly. They're estimating the re-design will cost around $225,000.